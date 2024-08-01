India becomes largest market for Meta AI usage: Senior exec

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) India has become the largest market for Meta AI usage, according to a senior Meta official.

During Meta's Q2 earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Susan Li said the company is seeing good momentum with its longer-term engagement priorities, including generative AI and Threads (Meta's rival to Twitter, now X).

"People have used Meta AI for billions of queries since we first introduced it. We are seeing particularly promising signs on WhatsApp in terms of retention and engagement, which has coincided with India becoming our largest market for Meta AI usage," Li said.

Li added that people can use Meta AI in over 20 countries and eight languages.