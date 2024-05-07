India-Bhutan JGC discusses opening new land customs stn, ways to curb smuggling

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The joint group of customs (JGC) meeting between India and Bhutan discussed bilateral issues, including opening new land customs stations and prevention of smuggling, the CBIC said on Tuesday.

The 5th JGC meeting between India and Bhutan was held on 6th-7th May 2024, in Leh, Ladakh. The meeting was co-chaired by Surjit Bhujabal, Special Secretary and Member (Customs), CBIC, India and Sonam Jamtsho, Director General, DRC, MoF, Bhutan, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said.

"The 5th JGC meeting discussed a host of bilateral issues such as opening of new land customs stations and notifying new routes, development of infrastructure, automation and digitisation of transit processes, prevention of smuggling etc., among others," CBIC posted on X.

Bhutan thanked India and particularly CBIC for the continued support in providing capacity building and promoting cross-border trade and economic activities with Bhutan through the various bilateral arrangements, CBIC added. PTI JD SHW