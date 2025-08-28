India, Bhutan sign pact for further co-operation in agriculture, allied sectors

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) India and Bhutan have signed a pact to strengthen co-operation in the field of agriculture and allied sectors.

According to an official statement on Thursday, Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi and Thinley Namgyel, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MoAL), Royal Government of Bhutan, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Thimpu to further strengthen cooperation in the fields of agriculture and allied sectors.

The signing of an MoU reflects the two countries' shared commitment to food security, sustainable farming and rural prosperity.

"It will serve as a framework for collaboration in various areas outlined in the MoU, including agricultural research and innovation, livestock health and production, post-harvest management, value chain development, and the exchange of knowledge, skills, and expertise," the statement said.

To implement the MoU, the first session of the Joint Technical Working Group (JTWG) was convened. The two countries agreed on the Terms of Reference for JTWG and priority areas of collaboration for immediate actions.

Chaturvedi spoke about the priorities and challenges, besides highlighting a series of initiatives launched by the Indian government for the growth of the agricultural sector.

During the JTWG session, India and Bhutan held detailed discussions on key areas of cooperation, including Agriculture, Livestock, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperatives, Food Processing, Seed Sector, Research & Technology Collaboration, and Capacity Building.

The two sides agreed to hold the next JTWG meeting in India at a mutually convenient date.