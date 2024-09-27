India, Bhutan to expedite development of cross-border infra projects

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) India and Bhutan on Friday held discussions to expedite development of certain cross-border infrastructure projects, including setting up of an integrated check post to promote bilateral trade.

The issues were deliberated upon in the meeting of Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal and Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment (MoICE) Bhutan Dasho Tashi Wangmo in Thimpu.

They co-chaired and decided to expedite the development of cross-border and connectivity infrastructure, including the establishment of an Integrated Check Post in Jaigaon-Phuentsholing and rail links between Kokrajhar-Gelephu and Banarhat-Samatse, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

It said that the two secretaries also discussed notification of LCS (land customs station) Jaigaon for import of scrap in India from Bhutan; establishment of border haats along the India-Bhutan border; facilitation of movement of businesspersons; and consideration of import of boulders from Bhutan to India.

Besides, deliberations were held on the inclusion of three additional species of timber for import from Bhutan to India, and early operationalisation of agreement for recognition of official control exercised by the Bhutan Food and Drug Authority (BFDA) by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), signed in March 2024.

Expedite finalisation of the agreement between National Seed Centre, Bhutan and Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited, India for supply of fertilizers to Bhutan was also discussed.