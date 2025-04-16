India, Brazil can strengthen global food security, says Agriculture Minister Chouhan

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that joint efforts of India and Brazil could play an important role in strengthening global food security.

During a meeting with 27 members of Brazil's agribusiness community in Sao Paulo, Chouhan praised the widespread use of machinery in Brazilian agriculture, particularly in cotton and soybean harvesting, and expressed hope for cooperation in these areas, according to an official statement.

The minister discussed possibilities for promoting agricultural trade between the two countries, exchanging improved production techniques, adopting advanced food processing methods and cooperating on biofuel production, technological innovation and supply chain integration.

The President of the Brazilian Chamber of Commerce noted that while India-Brazil agricultural trade currently amounts to USD 2-3 billion, it has the potential to reach USD15-20 billion. Brazil mainly exports fertilisers, soybeans, food crops, sugar, meat and vegetables to India.

Brazil's former agriculture minister mentioned that while the country imported 30 per cent of its total food about 50 years ago, it now exports agricultural products worth USD 500 billion.

Chouhan invited Brazil's agricultural community to visit India, saying this would provide an opportunity to further enhance mutual experiences and strengthen technical partnerships.