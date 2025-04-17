India, Brazil can work together in soyabean sector: Agriculture Minister

New Delhi: India and Brazil can work together in boosting soyabean production and processing, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday after visiting a processing plant in Brazil.

Brazil is one of the major suppliers of soyabean oil to India.

"Not only in increasing soyabean production, India can work with Brazil in the field of processing also," Chouhan said in a statement.

Chouhan is on a visit to Brazil to attend the 15th Agriculture Ministers Meeting of the BRICS nations.

The minister discussed investment opportunities in soyabean processing sector in India.

The minister also visited tomato and maize (corn) farms in Brazil and saw the latest methods of farm mechanisation and irrigation adopted by farmers. He felt Indian farmers could also benefit from such methods.

Chouhan invited a delegation from Brazil to explore Indian agriculture and possibilities of collaboration to expand trade and technology transfer.