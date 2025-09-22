India, Brazil join hands for innovations in agri tech

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) India and Brazil seek to strengthen their partnership in the agriculture sector with the launch of a programme that aims to promote technological innovation and exchanges of best practices.

According to an official statement on Monday, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has launched a second edition of the Brazil–India Cross-Incubation Programme in Agritech (Maitri 2.0) here.

The event was graced by M L Jat, Secretary (DARE) and Director General (ICAR), and Kenneth Nobrega, Ambassador of Brazil to India, along with senior officials and representatives from leading Brazilian research and innovation institutions.

The ICAR DG noted that the programme is a two-way learning platform for co-creation between Indian and Brazilian innovators.

"Bringing together innovators, startups, and institutions from both countries, the programme will help build resilient food systems and empower farmers. Maitri 2.0 aims to strengthen incubator linkages, exchange best practices, promote co-incubation, and open new opportunities in sustainable agriculture, digital technologies, and value-chain development," the statement said.

In his remarks, Jat highlighted about the 77-year-old partnership between India and Brazil and emphasised their shared role in global platforms like BRICS and G20, and the recent ICAR–EMBRAPA pact as a milestone for collaborations across the agri-food value chain.

He mentioned about ICAR's transformation from having 74 patents in 1996 to over 1,800 annually, supported by incubation centres and over 5,000 licensing agreements.

Nobrega underlined the strategic importance of creating synergies between the agritech ecosystems of India and Brazil.

He emphasised that the programme reflects the broader Brazil–India strategic partnership, aligning with the leaders' shared vision for cooperation in agriculture, emerging technologies, and food-nutritional security. PTI MJH HVA