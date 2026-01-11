India calls for global cooperation to help developing nations scale up renewable energy capacity

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday called for international cooperation to support developing countries in scaling up renewable energy capacity without compromising development aspirations.

The Minister for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) made the remarks at the 16th IRENA Assembly in Abu Dhabi, UAE, an official statement said.

The minister noted that the global energy transition will require unprecedented investment and cooperation.

India alone is expected to require around USD 300 billion by 2030, creating significant opportunities across renewable generation, storage, green hydrogen, grids, and manufacturing, he said.

With stable policies and transparent markets, he said, India continues to remain one of the most attractive destinations for clean energy investment.

"Calling for enhanced international cooperation, Shri Joshi stressed the importance of technology transfer, access to low-cost finance, capacity building and harmonisation of standards, particularly to support developing countries in scaling up renewable energy without compromising development aspirations," Joshi was quoted as saying.

He stated that India stands ready to share its experience, institutions and technical expertise and to work closely with all member countries, especially least developed countries and small island developing states, to accelerate the global renewable energy transition.

The minister emphasised that India's energy transition is not only about capacity addition, but about people, opportunity, and a shared sustainable future.

He also informed about various government initiatives to support clean energy in India.

Under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, around 2.5 million households have benefitted from rooftop solar installations in less than two years, with a target to cover 10 million households by March 2027.

Under the PM-KUSUM scheme, about 2.17 million farmers have benefited through the replacement of diesel pumps and solarisation of agricultural feeders. PTI ABI HVA