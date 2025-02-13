India can attract USD 4 bn investments in logistics sector in next 3 years:LogiMAT India

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) India has the potential to attract USD 4 billion in investments in the logistics sector in the next three years, according to a survey.

As the landscape of India's logistics sector evolves, the potential for attracting substantial investments becomes increasingly evident, the survey, released at LogiMAT India 2025 – a satellite show of intralogistics exhibition LogiMAT Stuttgart organised by Messe Stuttgart India – stated.

The survey projects investments of USD 4 billion in India’s logistics sector in the next three years but the LogiMAT India team estimates that this number could be on the higher side considering the promising logistics landscape in India and global leadership that the country is soon going to claim, it said.

Logimat India 2025 began on Thursday at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai.

At the inauguration of the event, Maharashtra Industries Secretary P Anbalagan said, "If you are looking to invest in logistics over the next 10 years, there will be no need to go beyond Maharashtra, as the scale of work available will be substantial within the state." Bernhard Müller, Vice President of Messe Stuttgart and Director of Messe Stuttgart India stated that leveraging India's geographic position, Messe Stuttgart India aims to enhance trade routes and strengthen its role in global supply chains through LogiMAT India 2025.

More than 200 brands, including industry pioneers like Addverb, Craftsman Automation, System Logistics, Anscer Robotics, Armstrong Dematic, and many more, are set to unveil 250-plus cutting-edge technologies at the exhibition, a statement said.

Supported by Invest India, Startup India, and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, with 20,000-plus expected visitors, the event provides an opportunity for companies to explore innovative solutions, network with industry experts, and gain a competitive edge, it added.