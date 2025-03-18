India can be among top five Maybach markets globally: Mercedes

Udaipur, Mar 18 (PTI) India has the potential to be among the top five markets globally for the Maybach range with demand for high-end luxury vehicles likely to grow steadily in the country, Mercedes-Maybach Head Daniel Lescow said on Tuesday.

Mercedes-Benz saw sales of Maybach portfolio increase over 140 per cent year-on-year last year in India at over 500 units.

The luxury carmaker has further enhanced the range in the country by introducing the Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series, priced at Rs 4.2 crore (ex-showroom).

Speaking to reporters here, Lescow said that India is a very important market for the brand because of the country's evolved sense of luxury.

"India is already in the top ten markets for Maybach globally and going forward there is a potential to grow even further. In our view India definitely has the potential to grow into the top five markets for Maybach globally," he added.

Currently, markets like China, the US and South Korea lead the sales volume for the brand globally, Lescow stated.

Terming India as one of the most important markets for the brand, he noted that there is an immense scope for further growth in the country.

"We were extremely happy to see how well the brand is perceived by Indian customers. This is also reflected in the sales figure," Lescow stated.

He noted that the company further aims to enhance awareness about the brand in India by taking several initiatives including coming up with exclusive Maybach lounges.

The company already has a dedicated lounge in Hyderabad and may come up with more such spaces in order to promote the business even further, Lescow stated.

He noted that globally the company sold around 21,000 Maybach units last year.

Mercedes-Benz India offers a diverse portfolio of Mercedes-Maybach models including the S 680 Night Series, GLS 600 Night Series, EQS 680 Night Series, EQS SUV and the locally manufactured S 580 limousine.

The Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series comes with a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine that delivers 585 hp and a top speed of 260 km/h.

The deliveries of the model are expected to commence early next year. PTI MSS DR