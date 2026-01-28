India can be global exporter of aviation components, products: Naidu

Hyderabad, Jan 28 (PTI) Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday said the efforts are on to improve the manufacturing ecosystem that will help India become a global exporter of aviation components and products.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets and air traffic demand is on the rise. Airlines have placed orders for over 1,500 planes and there is renewed push to have more aviation sector-related manufacturing activities in the country.

"India has become a global trusted partner in aviation also... aviation is going to be a strong vertical in the country," the Civil Aviation Minister told media persons at the Begumpet airport here.

On Tuesday, Adani Group and Brazilian major Embraer announced plans to set up a regional transport aircraft manufacturing facility in the country.

State-owned HAL is working with a Russian entity as part of efforts to manufacture passenger planes in India.

In the morning, Naidu inaugurated the stand having a static display of aircraft at the four-day aviation summit Wings India 2026 that started on Wednesday.

The minister emphasised the need to improve the manufacturing ecosystem in the country to cater to the domestic demand that is going to grow in the next 10 to 20 years.

Aircraft makers Boeing and Airbus, both of which have significant presence in India, sources components and services worth over USD 2 billion annually from the country.