India can be vishwaguru in business as well: Hosabale

Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Saturday said India can be a "vishwaguru" (world leader) in the field of business as well, along with philosophy.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the NSE, the senior leader from the RSS -- which is the ideological parent of the ruling BJP -- said a nation can flourish on trust and transparency.

"Not only in philosophy, in business also we can be a vishwaguru," Hosabale said in remarks that come amid a major shift in world trade due to US President Donald Trump's announcements of reciprocal tariffs.

Elaborating on the same, he said being a vishwaguru entails teaching the world about good practices of business and ethics.

It also involves speaking about good practices at workplace, families, political field and science, he added.

Citing the catch phrase of "trust and transparency", which is used a lot by the equity bourse, Hosabale said societies and nations can flourish on the back of these values.

India has a long standing business tradition, Hosabale said, pointing out that a rock inscription made in second century has an advertisement of a saree with a message to women about which garment would be the most liked by their husbands.

Underlining that "we should be proud of the NSE", Hosabale said India's high pace of economic growth and a shift in people's behaviour is due to institutions like the bourse.

He also cited that the attitudinal shift has ensured that a trader even in a place like Nagaland invests Rs 10,000 to accept digital payments.

There can be a cyber attack, or a chemical attack or a virus attack or an act destabilising the economy, he said, applauding the NSE for putting up the mechanisms for thwarting ill designs at least in one field.

The bourse had made global headlines for suffering an outage due to a suspected cyber attack a few years ago.

"We need frontline warriors in every sphere. Anything that is detrimental to Bharat's security, in any field' people have the power to strengthen it," he said, stressing on the need to create capacities to defend against any adversarial activity. PTI AA TRB