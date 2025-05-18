India can become powerhouse in cruise tourism: Thomas Cook India MD

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) India has the potential to become a powerhouse in ocean and river cruise tourism, even as volatility of airfares and infrastructural gaps like limited availability of quality hotels pose challenges for the domestic market, Thomas Cook India Managing Director and CEO Mahesh Iyer said.

In an interview with PTI, he highlighted that cruise holidays have emerged as a highly viable travel option by eliminating the complexities of multiple visas, offering seamless travel between destinations and an all-inclusive proposition of accommodation, dining, entertainment and sightseeing in one experience.

"With government initiatives like the Cruise Bharat Mission and Maritime India Vision 2030, we foresee positive growth and expansion in this segment," the Thomas Cook India MD and CEO said.

Further, outlining obstacles for the country's travel and tourism sector, he said challenges include infrastructural gaps like limited availability of quality hotels, particularly in the 3-star plus range, which remains a constraint in several regions, especially in some of the northern hill stations.

Coastal regions benefit from dependable sea access, while certain emerging circuits face challenges with last-mile connectivity, affecting the seamlessness of the travel experience. "However, the opening of new circuits presents an opportunity to address this," Iyer said, adding that the volatility of airfares, which affects travel planning, budgeting and profitability, was another challenge. PTI RSN BAL BAL