India can build next cybersecurity giants: Accel's Prayank Swaroop

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) India is in the early innings of a cybersecurity breakout, and this moment could define the next generation of global security companies, according to Prayank Swaroop, Partner at Accel.

Speaking to PTI at Accel's Cybersecurity Summit in Bengaluru, Swaroop issued a clear call to action for Indian founders.

"India has over 1,400 cybersecurity startups, but only 235 have been funded, and just six have gone public. We're barely scratching the surface," he said.

Globally, this is a USD 377 billion opportunity over the next three years, he said adding: "Indian founders have a real shot at building for that".

Accel, one of the earliest investors in CrowdStrike, now valued at over USD 116 billion, sees familiar patterns emerging.

"We backed CrowdStrike when it had under USD 5 million in revenue. We led three rounds before its IPO. Great cybersecurity companies take time, but when they land, they reshape the industry," Swaroop noted.

While traditional segments like network and identity security continue to grow at 12-24 per cent CAGR (compounded annual growth rate), Swaroop believes GenAI will define the next wave.

"AI is rewriting the playbook. It's blurring identity, scaling social engineering, and overwhelming SecOps. This is not an incremental shift. It's foundational," he said.

He pointed to fast-emerging opportunities in deepfake detection, GenAI copilots for SOC (security operations centre) teams, and new frameworks for digital identity.

"These aren't edge cases. They're becoming core workflows. Founders who build with speed and depth of insight will have an edge," he observed.

With only 17 cybersecurity acquisitions in India to date, Swaroop's message is clear: "This is India's moment to lead in global security. The ambition is here. The timing is right." Among the largest industry gatherings in India dedicated solely to cybersecurity, Accel's summit served as a platform for knowledge exchange, ecosystem building, and cross-border collaboration.

It underscored India's growing relevance in the global cybersecurity value chain and reinforced Accel's commitment to supporting bold, globally ambitious founders shaping the next generation of security innovation.