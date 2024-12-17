India can emerge a reliable global supplier of energy goods: Jitin Prasada

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) India can emerge as a reliable global supplier of energy transition goods, Union Minister Jitin Prasada said on Tuesday, asserting that "we should work towards having Made in India energy components fulfilling every global customer's energy demand".

Addressing a CII conference on energy here, the Minister of State for Commerce & Industry and IT & Electronics said the three Cs of Covid, conflict and climate change have challenged prevalent trade routes and policy frameworks, exposing vulnerabilities in supply chains, especially of green energy.

Referring to the Narendra Modi-led government's achievements, he said most of them have come in a "highly disruptive" global scenario.

"On one hand, supply chain bottlenecks have created shortages of critical components like semiconductors, rare earth metals, and solar PV material, and on the side increased freight costs and port delays have created logistical nightmares. This has made global trade order less predictable, adding uncertainties and massive delays in clean energy projects," Prasada said.

This is where India has a golden opportunity, the minister said, observing that "we have had a track record of creating sobering effect on these global disruptions through our responsible policy actions".

PTI RSN TRB