India can help other countries achieve net zero emission goals: Synapses Co-founder

Singapore, Jun 7 (PTI) India can play a pivotal role in achieving net zero emissions and also help other countries in reaching the goal, said Ruchira Shukla, co-founder and managing director of Synapses, a Delhi-based venture capital fund.

Shukla made these remarks at the inaugural Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) Clean Economy Investor Forum, held here on June 5-6. She was part of the Indian delegation, led by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal.

"We are very focused on taking Indian innovations globally as there is a huge potential and India has all the building blocks to be a global innovation hub of the world," she added.

Shukla heads a USD 125 million fund focused on science, technology, and engineering innovations in climatetech and healthtech. PTI GS DR