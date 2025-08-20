India can match oil-producing nations with cheap hydrogen: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said India can transform from being an energy importer to a global exporter if it can cut the cost of hydrogen production to one dollar per kilogramme.

Delivering the 24th Darbari Seth Memorial Lecture at The Energy and Resources Institute, the minister said that at present, hydrogen costs about USD 5-6 per kg, making it expensive compared to conventional fuels.

"If we succeed in bringing it down to USD 1 per kg, India will be in a position similar to today's oil-producing countries," Gadkari said while stressing that hydrogen would play a decisive role in shaping the energy future.

The minister said the biggest hurdle lies in setting up hydrogen filling stations and developing systems to transport the fuel.

"These areas need urgent and extensive work," he said.

Explaining the potential of using waste for energy, Gadkari said municipal solid waste could be a game-changer.

"If we segregate waste, extract organic matter and feed it into biodigesters, it produces methane. Instead of converting methane into CNG, if we use it to produce green hydrogen, the country's municipal waste alone could generate very cheap hydrogen," he said.

He predicted that in the years ahead, disputes may even arise over waste as it will become a valuable resource.

"If technology works in our favour, this transformation will happen. Hydrogen is the fuel of the future," he said.

Gadkari said the key to large-scale investment lies in economic viability.

"If the internal rate of return is strong, investment will never be a problem. What we need is proven technology, raw material availability and a market for the final product. Without cost-effectiveness, new technology won't be useful," he said.

Gadkari said hydrogen will replace fossil fuels.

"It would not only be critical for transport but also find applications in pharmaceuticals, chemicals and steel. Trains will run on it, airplanes will fly on it and dependence on fossil fuels will end," he said.

Highlighting India's rise in the global automobile market, the minister said the country recently moved up from the seventh to the third position, overtaking Japan.

"The American automobile industry is worth Rs 78 lakh crore, China's Rs 49 lakh crore and India's Rs 22 lakh crore. A few days ago, the global chairman of Mercedes told me they will manufacture electric Mercedes cars in India," he added.

He said the future of transport and industry would be built on electric vehicles, biofuels and hydrogen.

"If these are adopted on a wide scale, we will steadily move toward carbon neutrality. This will create jobs, protect the environment and accelerate development," he said.

Gadkari said 17 per cent of India’s land is classified as wasteland and it could be used to plant bamboo.

"Bamboo can be used as a substitute for coal in power plants. It is not only cheaper than coal but also cleaner. This will provide employment to crores of people," he said.

Gadkari said such green initiatives could drive India towards self-reliance.

"A green revolution can make Atmanirbhar Bharat a reality. We can become a five trillion dollar economy and the third-largest in the world. This is within our reach," he said. PTI GVS RHL