India, Canada commit to take bilateral trade to USD 50 bn: PM

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) India and Canada have agreed to expand their bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2030, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

The bilateral trade between the two countries stood at around USD 8 billion during January-October period of 2025.

"We want to take our bilateral trade to USD 50 billion and we are moving in that direction," Modi said while addressing the India-Canada CEO Forum here.

Therefore, he said, "we have decided to finalise the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two nations sooner than later." Observing that the global economic order is under pressure, Modi said, the brainstorming between the business leaders of India and Canada at such difficult times would help frame blueprint for bilateral trade relation.

Highlighting that India is the world's fastest growing major economy, he said, strong domestic consumption, large-scale investment and digital economy have aided the growth.

Besides, he said, focus on reforms and ease of doing business have helped bolster the Indian economy.

With regard to infrastructure development, Modi said, the government has made a record allocation of USD 130 billion in the Budget 2026-27.