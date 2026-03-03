India, Canada deepen agri-food ties as NIFTEM-K, University of Saskatchewan sign MoU

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) India and Canada strengthened bilateral cooperation in the agri-food sector with the signing of a five-year Memorandum of Understanding between the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management-Kundli (NIFTEM-K) and the University of Saskatchewan (USask).

The agreement was signed by NIFTEM-K Director Harinder Singh Oberoi and USask Vice President (Research) Baljit Singh in the presence of Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and senior officials of India’s Ministry of Food Processing Industries, according an official statement.

The partnership follows the announcement by the Prime Ministers of both countries of a jointly supported Centre of Excellence in Pulse Protein, to be led by NIFTEM-K and USask.

The MoU provides for joint research projects, online teaching and training programmes, faculty and student exchanges, integrated degree programmes in Food Processing Technology, and industry-oriented short courses. It also envisages collaborative funding proposals, seminars and workshops aimed at advancing innovation, sustainable food systems, food security and value-chain development.

Officials said the collaboration is expected to boost research-driven industrial growth and further strengthen India-Canada cooperation in the agri-food sector while expanding NIFTEM-K's global engagement in food technology and entrepreneurship.

"Both institutions emphasized that the collaboration will enhance research-driven industrial growth and strengthen bilateral cooperation in the agri-food sector, further expanding NIFTEM-K's global engagement in food technology and entrepreneurship," the statement said. PTI ANZ ANU ANU