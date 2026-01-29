India, Canada pledge deeper fertiliser cooperation to boost agricultural security

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) India and Canada committed on Thursday to enhance collaboration in the fertiliser sector, with both nations pledging to strengthen their strategic partnership for long-term food and agricultural security.

The pledge came during talks between Fertilisers and Chemicals Minister JP Nadda and Canadian Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson in the national capital, where the two sides discussed opportunities for deeper economic cooperation and mutually beneficial investments in fertilisers.

India, which imports nearly 25 per cent of its Muriate of Potash (MOP) fertiliser requirements from Canada, is seeking to secure long-term supply contracts and expand technical collaboration in mining and exploration, Nadda said.

Strengthening potash availability remains central to restoring soil fertility and promoting balanced nutrient application under India's Integrated Nutrient Management framework, he added.

Hodgson affirmed Canada's commitment to supporting India's agricultural productivity, describing potash as a mineral critical for agriculture, an official statement said.

He outlined Canada's new investment environment and said any investment by Indian partners in the natural resources sector would be matched by the Canadian government.

Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (GSFC) holds a 47.73 per cent equity stake in Karnalyte Resources Inc, a Canadian potash development company, following an investment of Canadian USD 49.68 million, giving India a substantial strategic share in the project.