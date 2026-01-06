India cannot ignore quality of products, services if it seeks to be developed nation by 2047: BIS DG

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) India can not ignore the quality of products and services if the country has to become a developed nation by 2047, said Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Director General Sanjay Garg on Tuesday.

Addressing the 79th foundation day of the BIS, he also said it would consider making silver jewellery hallmarking mandatory only after the creation of necessary infrastructure.

"Since its inception, the BIS has worked with a singular purpose to ensure that every citizen gets access to safe, reliable and quality products," Garg said.

BIS is committed to supporting industry to achieve this objective, he added.

"Quality is the single most determining factor between a developed and a developing nation," Garg said.

The BIS DG stated that when one travels to any developed country, the single glaring feature is the difference in quality, be it infrastructure, governance, civic amenities, health services, or hospitality services.

"Quality is the only thing which differentiates a developed and a developing nation. So if India has to become a Viksit Bharat by 2047, India cannot ignore quality and therefore cannot ignore standards," Garg said.

Talking about the progress in hallmarking of gold and silver jewellery articles, he said 373 districts are now under mandatory hallmarking for gold jewellery items.

So far, 58 crore gold jewellery pieces have been hallmarked. "Right now, we are hallmarking more than one crore pieces per month," Garg said.

"Silver hallmarking has also been started with voluntary provision. Silver hallmarking is also increasing rapidly. There is industry demand to make silver hallmarking mandatory. But we are looking into it. When we are ready with other infrastructure, then we can think of that," the BIS's DG said.

From September 1 last year, Garg mentioned that Hallmarking Unique Identification (HUID)-based hallmarking for silver jewellery and articles is being introduced on a voluntary basis.

The decision will help consumers ensure the purity of the metal while purchasing.

More than 23 lakh silver articles have been hallmarked under this new HUIS-based system, he added. PTI MJH DRR