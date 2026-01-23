India Cements Q3 loss at Rs 2.67 cr, revenue up 18.6% to Rs 1,114.3cr

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The India Cements Ltd (ICL), now part of the Aditya Birla Group firm, on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.67 crore on a year-on-year basis in the December quarter of 2025-26, mainly due to exceptional items.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 116.52 crore in the October-December period a year ago, helped by asset sales, according to a BSE filing from ICL, now a subsidiary of UltraTech Cement.

ICL had a profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 3.93 in the December quarter.

Its revenue from operations was up 18.55 per cent to Rs 1,114.26 crore in the December quarter of FY26. This was at Rs 939.84 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Total expenses of ICL were at Rs 1,134.03 crore, down 9.9 per cent in the third quarter of FY'26.

In the third quarter of FY26, ICL domestic sales volume was 2.59 million tonnes, up 25 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Its average capacity utilisation was at 69 per cent for the quarter, up 11 per cent, the company said in its post result presentations.

However, its Net Cement Realisations were down by 2.4 per cent on quarter on quarter basis, said ICL in its post result investor's presentation.

ICL's total income, which includes other income, was up 19.5 per cent at Rs 1,137.96 crore in the December quarter of FY'26.

Shares of India Cements Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 431.70 on BSE, down 5.81 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH MR