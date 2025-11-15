India, China driving air traffic growth in Asia Pacific region: AAPA DG

Bangkok, Nov 15 (PTI) India and China are driving air traffic growth in the Asia Pacific region where airlines continue to demonstrate agility in managing supply chain constraints, according to industry grouping AAPA.

The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA), which represents 18 airlines, including Air India, is optimistic about the region's continued air transport growth in 2026 on the back of resilient economies as well as strong passenger and cargo demand.

AAPA Director General Subhas Menon told PTI here that India and China are driving the air traffic growth in the Asia Pacific region.

In the first six months of this year, India saw 16 per cent in international air traffic, both inbound and outbound, and that is among the factors driving the growth, he said on Saturday.

Menon also said that Indian market has "huge potential".

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil markets and as per the latest Airbus forecast, Asia Pacific region is projected to require 19,560 new narrow-body and wide-body planes over the next 20 years, majorly driven by demand from India and China.

According to AAPA, the overall air traffic growth in the Asia Pacific region stood at 10 per cent in the first nine months of this year.

About Air India, Menon said the airline is a very important part of AAPA representing a very large market.

"You have to look at Air India in a historical perspective. It is a huge entity. And they are trying to get their act together. So, you have to give them some time to get there," he said while speaking after the conclusion of the grouping's 69th Assembly of Presidents in Bangkok on Saturday.

Asia Pacific airlines continue to demonstrate agility in managing supply chain constraints with capacity growth keeping pace with demand.

However, further escalations of tariffs could exacerbate the bottlenecks, Menon said in a release.

The Assembly passed resolutions related to four areas -- aviation sustainability, supply chain challenges, carriage of lithium batteries onboard flights, and on taxes and charges.

It has pitched for targeted investment incentives and regulatory harmonisation to enhance regional MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) and manufacturing capabilities.

AAPA has suggested adoption of "circular economy principles, including recycling and reuse of serviceable aircraft materials".