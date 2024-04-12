India commands over 50 per cent of Global Capability Centres: report

Chennai, Apr 12 (PTI) India commands over 50 per cent of the Global Capability Centres, and it remains the most preferred destination to set up such GCCs, a report by business consulting company ANSR said on Friday.

ANSR Global is a consulting firm that enables organisations to build and manage teams through Global Capability Centres. The company has established over 110 Global Capability Centres, using 12 million sq ft of office space and employs over 1.20 lakh people.

According to the quarterly report released on Friday, India commands over 50 per cent of the GCC market with a mix of unique talent and a robust startup system, and the country remains the most preferred destination to set up a GCC.

The study also revealed that nearly 80 per cent of GCCs were directing their focus on Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Analytics.

"We are witnessing a transformative shift in the Global Capability Centres landscape, with a strong focus on digital capabilities such as AI/ML, analytics, and cyber security driving unprecedented growth," said ANSR Co-founder Vikram Ahuja.

As per the findings, Bengaluru and Hyderabad have solidified their presence in GCCs with 30 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively followed by Delhi 15 per cent, Mumbai 12 per cent, Pune 10 per cent, and Chennai 9 per cent.

As businesses aim to leverage India's skilled workforce and favorable economic conditions, the GCC sector, valued at USD 46 billion, is forecast to surge to USD 110 billion by 2030, the report said.

This growth trajectory is expected to employ over 4.5 million professionals across 2,400 Global Capability Centres. PTI VIJ ANE