India could generate 11 mn tonnes of solar waste by 2047: Study

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) India is projected to generate about 11 million tonnes of solar waste by 2047, largely from crystalline-silicon modules, according to two studies published on Thursday.

Managing this waste would require nearly 300 recycling plants across the country and an investment of around Rs 4,200 crore, said the studies by Delhi-based think tank Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).

The studies also said that recovering and reusing materials from discarded solar panels could create a Rs 3,700-crore market opportunity by 2047.

If this potential is realised, recovering valuable materials such as silicon, copper, aluminium and silver from solar waste could meet 38 per cent of the sector’s manufacturing inputs in 2047 and avoid 37 million tonnes of carbon emissions by replacing virgin resources with recycled ones.

India's solar module recycling market is currently at a very early stage, with only a few commercial recyclers operating.

The CEEW studies provide India's first comprehensive blueprint for building a domestic solar recycling ecosystem that supports both clean energy and manufacturing self-reliance.

Rishabh Jain, Fellow, CEEW, said, "India's solar revolution can power a new green industrial opportunity. By embedding circularity into our clean energy systems, we can recover critical minerals, strengthen supply chains and create green jobs while turning potential waste into lasting value. Building this circular economy is most important for India's resilient and responsible growth." The CEEW studies also said that solar recycling in a formal setup remains unviable today, with recyclers facing losses of Rs 10,000-12,000 per tonne.

The biggest operational expense is buying back waste modules, which accounts for nearly two-thirds of the total (around Rs 600 per panel), followed by processing, collection and disposal costs.

For recycling to become profitable, modules would need to be priced below Rs 330 or recyclers supported through EPR (Extended Producer Responsibility) certificate trading, tax incentives and R&D investments in efficient recovery of silicon and silver, the studies said.

Akanksha Tyagi, Programme Lead, CEEW, said, "Solar recycling can be the bridge between India's clean energy and manufacturing ambitions. Beyond managing waste, it's an opportunity to innovate by designing panels for easier recovery, improving material purity and creating new value chains around critical minerals.

"Introducing EPR targets, creating demand for circular products, improving data transparency and designing for recyclability could turn India’s solar waste challenge into a green industry opportunity," she said.

To enable large-scale adoption, the CEEW studies recommend EPR targets for collection and recovery under the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022, led by the Environment Ministry, and a Circular Solar Taskforce under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy to align policy, finance and industry action.

They also propose a centralised solar inventory to identify waste hotspots and urge producers to share material data and design modules for easy disassembly. PTI GVS GVS KVK KVK