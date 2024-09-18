India-Denmark maritime relations continue to strengthen: Govt

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Maritime relations between India and Denmark continue to strengthen, with both nations working closely to advance sustainable maritime practices, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The statement further said under the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership, the collaboration has expanded across key areas such as quality shipping, cooperation on port state control, green maritime technology, shipbuilding and green shipping.

Denmark -- a global leader in sustainable maritime technologies -- has been sharing its expertise in green and digital solutions, aligning with India's goals under the Sagarmala initiative and the Maritime India Vision 2030, it said.

According to the statement, the scope of the MoU signed in 2019 and revised in 2022, has been widened by adding a dedicated clause for the establishment of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in India.

"This underscores the commitment to deepening expertise in green maritime technologies and fostering knowledge exchange between the two nations," it added.

Denmark's expertise in port digitalisation, automation, and cybersecurity has been instrumental in helping India achieve its vision of becoming a global leader in smart ports.

Commenting on the partnership, Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, stated, "India and Denmark's collaboration in the maritime sector is a testament to shared commitment towards sustainable development and innovation." Together, both countries will not only enhance port infrastructure and shipping capabilities but also setting a global benchmark in green maritime practices, he added.

As part of the Joint Action Plan on Green Strategic Partnership (2021-2026), both countries are set to continue their collaboration on port modernisation, maritime digitalisation, green fuel development, and advanced seafarer training. PTI BKS TRB