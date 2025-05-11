India did right thing to punish Pak-based terrorists; industry firmly behind govt: CII President

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) India has done the right thing to punish Pakistan-based terrorists who killed innocent citizens and the industry stands firmly behind the government, committed to doing what is required to ensure that the country's economic progress sustains, according to CII President Sanjiv Puri.

The military conflict between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the killing of 26 people in Pahalgam last month is a moment to "rededicate ourselves and re-energise ourselves towards nation building", including enhancing India's defence manufacturing capabilities and capacities, Puri told PTI in an interview.

"What the government is doing is absolutely the right thing to do. The idea is really aligned to what the government has always said 'to punish those responsible for terrorism' and nothing can justify killing of innocent citizens. So those people responsible must be punished," Puri, who is also the MD of ITC, said.

Puri was responding to a query on what would the industry like the government to do this time in dealing with Pakistan which has been perennially supporting cross-border terrorism.

India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes that brought the two countries teetering on the edge of a full scale war.

Commenting on the development, Puri stated, "CII welcomes the announcement of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan and commends Government of India for its impactful yet measured diplomatic and security response to recent hostilities.

"Prime Minister has indeed taken swift, decisive and responsible steps to secure the nation and its people sending a strong message that terrorism will not be tolerated and firmly dealt with".

Last week, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Bahawalpur which is a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit, in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Subsequently, Pakistan's armed forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the western border, which were "effectively repulsed" by Indian forces.

Pakistani troops also resorted to "numerous ceasefire violations" along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

Condemning Pakistan's action, Puri said, "It is deplorable, and we condemn it in very strong terms, and commend our armed forces and really compliment the government on the way this whole situation is being handled, and industry stands firmly behind the government." He further said, "India has acted responsibly in this with very calibrated and targeted measures as a responsible global citizen. National security is paramount, and that is fundamental to economic progress..." Asserting that "the government has taken measured and calibrated steps", Puri said, "If anybody provokes or if anybody attacks, the government will give a firm response. I think that's what we would like, and we completely support that. That is absolutely the right thing to do and it also is the responsible thing to do." The CII President further said taking on Pakistan to dismantle its support system for terrorists "is a paramount issue that needs to get the priority".

"The (Indian) economy is resilient, and businesses are committed to doing what is required to make sure that economic progress sustains," Puri noted. PTI RSN RKL ANU ANU