India doubles RE capacity in Apr-Nov, to become world's renewable energy capital: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Renewable energy capacity addition in the country almost doubled to 15 GW during the April-November period of this fiscal year, compared to a year ago, and the country is all set to become the renewable energy capital of the world, Union New & Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday.

Addressing at CII International Energy Conference & Exhibition 2024 here, Joshi said, "in fact, over the past decade, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has charted an extraordinary path in the renewable energy sector. Today, India is one of the world's most promising nations in the clean energy space." The minister noted that India is not only witnessing an energy revolution but is also becoming the renewable energy capital of the world.

Between April-November of the current financial year, India added almost 15 GW of renewable energy capacity, nearly double the 7.54 GW added during the same period last year, he said.

At present, India's total installed capacity of the non-fossil fuel sector has touched 214 GW, over 14 per cent increase compared to the same month last year.

The government is transforming the entire energy sector as this transformation is driven by a strong belief that a Viksit Bharat by 2047, is closely linked to sustainable and green growth, he said, adding that the roadmap for this transition is ambitious but achievable.

India is firmly committed to achieving the goal of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based generation capacity by 2030, he said.

He informed that in just last month alone, 2.3 GW of new capacity was added, which means a 4-fold increase from the 566.06 MW added in November 2023. "So yes, this transformation is not just a dream, it is happening today," he stressed.

In the last three financial years alone, he informed that India has attracted USD 6.1 billion in FDI into the renewable energy sector.

He noted that the PLI (production-linked incentive) scheme with an outlay of Rs 24,000 crore has been introduced to boost domestic manufacturing of solar panels and modules.

"We are also in the process of setting up 50 solar parks with a cumulative capacity of 38 GW by 2025-26," the minister informed.

The government under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is empowering Indian households by enabling them to generate their own electricity through solar rooftops. The scheme targets 1 crore installations by 2026-27, with an outlay of Rs 75,021 crore.

On the Green Hydrogen Mission, he said "under the SIGHT Programme of National Green Hydrogen Mission, we are extending support on 2 components majorly -- Component I for Electrolyser Manufacturing supported with Rs 4,440 crore and Component II for Green Hydrogen production supported with Rs 13,050 crore," he said.

He informed that two tranches of bidding have been completed under Component I allocating 3,000 MWPA Electrolyser Manufacturing capacity. Under Component II, 4.12 Lakh tonnes per annum (LTPA) quantity has been awarded to 10 companies, with a total subsidy of Rs 3,055 crore.

Currently, 4.5 LTPA tender is live for green hydrogen production, and 7.39 LTPA for green ammonia (for fertilizers), he said and invited the industry to participate in full swing.

About strictly enforcing renewable purchase obligation (RPO) and addition of power transmission infrastructure especially for renewables, he said his ministry has prepared certain proposals to boost the sector for the General Budget (to be tabled on February 1).

He sought industry suggestions and proposals so that those could be sent to the Ministry of Finance for consideration in the forthcoming budget.

Joshi said the government is ready to collaborate with the industry to address challenges that could hinder achieving the target of 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

Rajiv Memani, President-Designate, CII, said peak power demand is expected to increase by 2.5 times over the next 5-6 years. He emphasized the need to address the financial health of DISCOMs, GENCOs, and TRANSCOs as a priority.

Highlighting the role of bioenergy in achieving the vision of net-zero, Memani pointed out its importance, particularly in the mobility sector. He further stressed that biomass aggregation is critical, with states' active participation, supported by national efforts and international cooperation.

Girish Tanti, Co-Chairman of the CII National Committee on Renewable Energy and vice-chairman, Suzlon, underscored the significance of wind energy in the renewable energy mix to achieve cost efficiency for consumers while managing the challenges of intermittency.

He noted that to achieve 150 GW of wind energy by 2030, the sector must add around 16 GW annually.

Vineet Mittal, Chairman of the CII Taskforce on Green Hydrogen and chairman, Avaada, raised concerns regarding evacuation infrastructure and honouring power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Mittal urged the government to expedite the clearance and approval of over 48,000 pending PSAs across various states.

Sameer Gupta, Chairman of the CII Taskforce on Renewable Energy Manufacturing, and chairman and managing director, Jakson, assured the minister cooperation of the industry.

Joshi also unveiled a CII report on 'Energy Transition for Viksit Bharat 2047'. Developed in collaboration with EY. PTI KKS DRR