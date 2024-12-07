India driving cargo-handling capacity, boosting infra; to be leader in maritime sector soon: Sonowal

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) India will soon emerge as the world leader in the maritime sector as it is multiplying its cargo-handling capacity in ports and building a robust shipping building and repairs ecosystem, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Saturday.

Speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of the Kamarajar Port trust in Chennai, Sonowal said by 2047 India will be among the top-ten maritime nations in the world.

He said the port marked a significant step in decongesting Chennai Port by fostering efficient coal handling with possibilities of future expansion.

The minister said construction of IOCL Jetty of 3 MTPA will further enhance its capacity.

He said the setting up of 1 MLD seawater desalination plant at the port at a cost of Rs 32 crore will serve to meet not only the port's need but also those of the coastal community for drinking and other domestic purposes.

Timely implementation of infrastructure projects taken up by the shipping ministry has led to faster completion of flagship programmes, Sonowal said, adding that quality has also been a focus area when development projects are rolled out.

The minister laid the foundation stone for establishing capital dredging, integrated command and control centre at the Kamarajar port at Rs 545 crore. PTI BKS TRB