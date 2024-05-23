India emerging as bright spot, poised to lead next decade: N Chandrasekaran

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) India is emerging as a bright spot and poised to lead the next decade, said Tata Consumer Products chairman N Chandrasekaran.

The world is facing uncertainty and global GDP growth remains subdued reflecting the ongoing challenges from pandemic to geopolitical tensions, said Chandra addressing shareholders of Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL).

"Amidst this global backdrop, India is emerging as a bright spot, defining its role in the new world order," said Chandrasekaran, who is also the chairman of Tata Sons.

The Indian economy has shown resilience and adaptability, even in the face of global headwinds, he said in the latest annual report of TCPL.

"Supported by strong balance sheets, a healthy banking system, favourable corporate tax rates, a thriving capex cycle and a robust public digital infrastructure, India is poised to lead the next decade," said Chandrasekaran.

According to Chandrasekaran, the world is facing a period of uncertainty and geopolitical shifts are reshaping supply chains, while energy security and transition gain momentum.

"Artificial Intelligence (AI) is moving into the mainstream, boosting productivity and opening doors to novel product possibilities," he said.

On the economic front, despite initial recession fears, the global economy has displayed resilience, avoiding major recessions or significant spikes in unemployment.

"Nevertheless, the outlook for global GDP growth remains subdued reflecting the ongoing challenges and uncertainties," he said.

Over India's consumer market, Chandrasekaran said it presents a "vast opportunity", which is driven by a young population, a growing middle class, rapid urbanisation, increasing disposable incomes and rising aspirations.

He is "bullish" about the prospects of TCPL in FY25 and beyond.

"We remain committed to executing on our strategic priorities, driving sustainable growth and delivering value to our stakeholders," he said.

TCPL has been making investments in key capabilities in order to scale for the future, including bolstering our sales & distribution network with a focus on building e-commerce and omni-channel orientation.

In FY24, TCPL posted a revenue of Rs 15,206 crore, registering a growth of 10 per cent.

"In the four years since the formation of your company, the revenue and group net profit before exception items have seen a 12 pc & 21 pc CAGR, respectively. This is amongst the best in the industry and continues to improve," he said.

TCPL was formed in 2020, after merging consumer products business of Tata Chemicals with Tata Global Beverages. It owns brands such as Tata Salt, Tata Tea, Tetley, Eight O'Clock Coffee, Good Earth Tea, and Tata Sampann. It also operates coffee chain Tata Starbucks. PTI KRH HVA