India Energy Storage Alliance appoints Debmalya Sen as president

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Industry body India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Debmalya Sen as its president, with immediate effect.

As President, Debmalya will oversee IESA's strategic initiatives, industry partnerships, and advocacy efforts to expand the deployment of energy storage solutions across India, said Vinayak Walimbe, the Managing Director of Customized Energy Solutions India Pvt Ltd.

"His experience in battery storage, grid modernization, and green hydrogen development will strengthen IESA’s mission to create a sustainable and resilient energy future," Walimbe added.

Prior to joining IESA, Debmalya served as India Lead - Advanced Energy Solutions at the World Economic Forum, where he spearheaded discussions on energy transition, policy frameworks, and emerging technologies, including energy storage and green hydrogen, an IESA statement said.

He has also worked closely with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) in shaping India's energy storage policies.

"With the increasing role of energy storage and clean technologies in achieving India's net-zero goals, I look forward to driving innovation, policy support, and industry collaboration to accelerate the sector's growth," Sen said.

Founded in 2012, by Customized Energy Solutions (CES), IESA's vision is to make India a global hub for R&D, manufacturing, and adoption of advanced energy storage, e-mobility, and green hydrogen technologies.

IESA has a network of 180+ member companies, encompassing industry verticals from energy storage, EV manufacturing, EV charging infrastructure, green hydrogen, microgrids, power electronics, renewable energy, research institutes and universities, and cleantech startups.

IESA is aggressively supporting India's Net Zero Goal through various initiatives.