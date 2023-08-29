India Energy Storage Alliance begins recognising women leaders driving energy transition

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Industry body India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) on Tuesday said it has started recognising women leaders who are driving India's energy transition that includes renewables, electric vehicles and green hydrogen as it would help bridge the gender gap in the coming years.

The move assumes significance in view of the effort of different organisations to bridge the gender gap in leadership roles in different sectors, especially clean energy or energy transition.

According to the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report 2022, only one in five leadership roles in the energy sector are held by women, IESA said in a statement.

The recently launched Green Hydrogen Mission and the Prime Minister's commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2070 are setting a clear road map for decarbonisation of the industrial and agricultural sectors.

India is also utilising the G20 Presidency to bring together global cooperation for sustainable growth and has brought focus on a women-led inclusive development agenda.

The list features women leaders who have been driving impactful changes within the realms of clean energy, electric vehicles (EV), and green hydrogen. It's worth acknowledging that these accomplished women are not alone in the sector, as numerous others play a substantial role in driving advancements within the industry, IESA stated.

Rahul Walawalkar-Founder and President of IESA, said, "The clean energy transition demands a collaborative approach, and the inclusion of women leaders is a strategic imperative. Their expertise, vision, and determination are driving innovation and shaping policies that will define India's energy landscape." These women leaders underscore the transformative influence that women have in shaping the clean energy, EV, and green hydrogen sectors, he added.

They are not just leaders; they are trailblazers carving a path toward a greener, more sustainable India, he opined.

According to Netra Walawalkar, Vice President, India Operations, Customized Energy Solutions, empowering women in the clean energy sector is a crucial step towards achieving sustainable development." She noted that the clean energy landscape in India is undergoing a monumental shift, and many women leaders are at the forefront of this transformation.

Jyoti Parikh, Integrated Research and Action for Development, Executive Director said, "It takes 2 legs to walk. Going without women would mean hopping on one leg. Energy transition poses challenges that need us to run a long distance to bring technological, digital, societal cultural changes needed." Their (women leaders) unique insights and contributions play a vital role in shaping a greener future for India she said adding that the Women Leaders recognized by IESA are instrumental in driving innovation, advocating for sustainable policies, and propelling the growth of clean energy technologies.

IESA is a leading industry alliance focused on the development of advanced energy storage, green hydrogen, and e-mobility technologies in India. PTI KKS KKS MR