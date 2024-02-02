India Energy Storage Alliance makes case for comprehensive safety guidelines for EV batteries

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Industry body India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) on Friday stressed on the need for comprehensive safety guidelines for electric vehicle batteries manufacturing and usage.

Advertisment

Addressing at the 2nd Global EV Battery Safety Forum at Bharat Mobility Global expo 2024, Rahul Walawalkar, President of IESA & MD, CES India, emphasised on the crucial role of safety guidelines for EV batteries.

Reflecting on the challenges faced globally, he underscored the need for comprehensive safety guidelines and heightened awareness. "Safety is something very important, and we at IESA have been focusing on it for the last seven-plus years," he said.

Walawalkar underscored the need for comprehensive safety guidelines and awareness, drawing parallels with the industry's challenges.

Advertisment

Anant Misra, Vice President of Lithium Business at Livguard Energy, presented a comprehensive approach, emphasising the critical role of product design, electronics, and system integration in ensuring battery safety.

The forum featured a live demonstration of EV battery fire suppression.

Debi Prasad Dash, Executive Director of IESA stated that as India propels towards becoming an EV manufacturing giant, the imperative to ensure the well-being of its workforce becomes paramount.

Advertisment

Hiren Pravin Shah, Founder and CEO of Replus Engitech, shared insights into safety responsibility in manufacturing.

"Safety comes as a part of the responsibility of the manufacturer," he emphasised, urging the integration of safety culture into manufacturing systems.

Shah stressed the importance of looking at the root causes of thermal runaway, emphasising the need for a robust system design to avoid incidents.

Advertisment

The forum covered a spectrum of topics, including an overview of battery fires in India, battery standards, design validation requirements, and a global EV battery safety overview.

Specific discussions delved into electrolyte leak detection, testing requirements, and cell and battery development tailored for safe operations in tropical climates.

Yashodhan Gokhale, CTO, Battrix, delved into the intricacies of high-voltage systems and the impact of environmental conditions in a country like India.

Advertisment

"It is very, very important how you manage and control each and every cell with temperature, especially in a country where humidity and temperature play a crucial role", he highlighted.

The 2nd Global EV Battery Safety Forum unfolded a transformative dialogue on the crucial subject of electric vehicle (EV) battery safety.

Against the backdrop of India's burgeoning role in the EV landscape, the forum, held at Bharat Mandapam, brought together industry visionaries, policymakers, and experts to navigate the challenges and chart the course for a secure and sustainable electric future.

Advertisment

The insights shared during this forum contribute significantly to the ongoing narrative of enhancing safety and sustainability in the electric mobility ecosystem, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address India's largest and first-of-its kind Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in the evening on Friday.

India, recognized as a rising force in the global EV market, is set to witness a remarkable 49 per cent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in its domestic EV market between 2022 and 2030, as per the Economic Survey of 2023.

With a projected annual sales volume nearing 10 million units by 2030, the nation is poised to become a key player in the EV ecosystem.

The IESA is a leading industry alliance focused on the development of advanced energy storage, e-mobility, green hydrogen, and emerging technologies in India. PTI KKS DRR