India Energy Storage Alliance ties up with Messe Muenchen India, others for EV Asia Expo 2024

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) India Energy Storage Alliance has collaborated with global exhibitor Messe Muenchen India and others to organise the EV Asia Expo 2024 in India to showcase the potential of clean mobility technologies available worldwide.

The inaugural edition of EV Asia Expo is poised to redefine the landscape of clean mobility, India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) said in a statement.

With more than 150 exhibitors expected from across the globe and over 10,000 business visitors, this event will span across a vast over 8,000 square metres of exhibition space.

According to the statement, IESA has partnered with Messe Muenchen India (MMI), Solar Promotion International (SPI), and Freiburg Management and Marketing International to organise the EV Asia Expo 2024, which is scheduled to be held on February 21-23 next year at Helipad Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

IESA, founded by Customized Energy Solutions (CES) in 2012, boasts of a formidable network of more than 180 member companies spanning a wide spectrum of industry verticals like EV charging infrastructure, green hydrogen, microgrids, power electronics, renewable energy, research institutions, universities, and cleantech startups.

Rahul Walawalkar, Founder & President, IESA and Customized Energy Solutions (CES), said in the statement that the clean transportation movement is gaining momentum today, and India will be one of the world's largest markets for clean mobility technologies, including battery manufacturing, EV manufacturing, EV components development, indigenous R&D and electric vehicles.

Messe München, with its extensive global network and nearly 40 of its own trade shows for capital goods, consumer goods, and new technologies, has been a stalwart in organising trade fairs since 1964.

Bhupinder Singh, CEO of Messe Muenchen India, said the partnership with IESA establishes a specialized platform for electric vehicles (EVs) in the country.

Our joint plan includes hosting conferences on electric mobility market opportunities, aligning with India's goal of achieving net zero carbon emission by 2070, he added.

IESA is a leading industry alliance focused on the development of advanced energy storage, green hydrogen, and e-mobility technologies in India. PTI KKS HVA