India Energy Storage Alliance to release 'white paper' on self-reliant battery ecosystem

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Industry body IESA on Tuesday said it will come out with a 'white paper' for building a competitive domestic battery value chain to position India as a global leader in energy storage technologies.

The 'Vision 2047: India's Roadmap for a Self-Reliant Battery Ecosystem' will be released at the India Battery Manufacturing & Supply Chain Summit 2026 next month, the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) said.

The strategic white paper outlines a strategic blueprint for building a competitive, integrated domestic battery value chain to advance India's energy independence and position the nation as a global leader in energy storage technologies, IESA said in a statement.

Despite proactive efforts by ministries including Heavy Industries, Power, New & Renewable Energy, Mines, Commerce, and Finance, the sector is calling for a holistic national battery strategy that harmonizes interventions and catalyses domestic manufacturing, it stated.

The Vision 2047 white paper, developed with input from the India Battery Manufacturing and Supply Chain Council (IBMSCC) and the India Recycling and Reuse Council (IRRC), provides actionable recommendations for stakeholders across the value chain.

The 5th India Battery Manufacturing & Supply Chain Summit (IBMSCS) 2026 is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on February 5-6.

The event will bring together over 600 delegates, 50+ industry leaders, and 250+ companies, such as Attero, Rubamin, Toshiba, Luminous, and associations like CMET (Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology) and the Indian Institute of Science.

Also, participants from China, Japan, Korea, Finland, Australia, Germany, and the USA are expected to address critical gaps and collaborate on solutions for the ACC value chain.

"Vision 2047 is a timely, industry-driven roadmap that highlights the urgent need for parallel development across upstream components, mineral refining, and downstream pack assembly, system integration, and recycling," said Debmalya Sen, President, IESA.

By aligning policy, investment, and R&D with industry requirements, we can build a resilient, sustainable battery ecosystem that supports India's energy security and creates high-value green jobs, Sen added.

Demand for advanced chemistry cells (ACCs) and energy storage systems is booming, driven by rapid electric vehicle (EV) adoption, grid-scale renewables integration, and commercial and industrial uptake of behind-the-meter systems.

"The Summit and the white paper launch come at a defining moment, as India's battery market is set for exponential growth," noted Vinayak Walimbe, Managing Director, Customised Energy Solutions.

A coordinated industry-government approach to supply chain localisation, gigafactory deployment, and recycling infrastructure will help India leapfrog global competitors and achieve true self-reliance, he added.