India entered semiconductor industry a bit late, but it will soon start exporting: Shah

Bhopal, Dec 25 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said India made a strong but a bit late entry into the semiconductor industry, adding that the country will soon become self-reliant in the sector and start exporting.

He also said the geographical location of Madhya Pradesh is so attractive and its land so fertile that one can earn crores of rupees by investing even a small amount in the state.

Addressing the 'Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit' here, he said, "We have made a strong entry into the semiconductor industry, although a bit late. In no time, we will not only become self-reliant in the semiconductor sector, but will also start exporting it." On the occasion, Shah inaugurated as well as performed the groundbreaking ceremony of industrial projects of Rs 2 lakh crore on the occasion of the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee.

Remembering Vajpayee, he said, "Atal ji was a great orator, a sensitive poet, a leader dedicated to public welfare and remained 'ajatashatru' (person without enemies) in politics." Shah also paid tributes to Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya on his birth anniversary and C Rajagopalachari on his death anniversary.

The Union minister said Madhya Pradesh was once considered a backward state in the field of electricity, but today it has surplus power.

In cleanliness also, the state has left the entire country behind, he said.

Shah also inaugurated the Gwalior Fair and dedicated to people the renovation work carried out at the Atal Museum on this occasion.

According to officials, 25,000 beneficiaries and thousands of entrepreneurs and investors are participating in the Growth Summit, organised to mark the birth anniversary of former PM Vajpayee.

These industrial projects will generate 1.93 lakh employment opportunities, an official said.