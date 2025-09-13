India, EU committed to work for mutually beneficial trade pact soon: Goyal

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) India and the European Union are committed to work for a balanced and mutually beneficial free trade agreement soon, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and the European Agriculture Commissioner Christophe Hansen were here to give a push to the ongoing negotiations for the trade agreement.

Official teams of the two sides held the 13th round of talks.

"It was a pleasure hosting you for the 13th Round of India-EU FTA negotiations. We remain committed to working towards a balanced and mutually beneficial FTA soon, to unlock massive opportunities on both sides. Thank you for your visit. Looking forward to our continued dialogue," Goyal said in a post on X. PTI RR HVA