India, EU crucial FTA talks on Jan 8-9 in Brussels; Goyal to meet Maros Sefcovic

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) India and the European Union (EU) will hold ministerial-level discussions on January 8-9 in Brussels to bridge differences in the proposed free trade agreement and push for an early conclusion of negotiations, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will hold discussions with European Union Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic during a two-day official visit.

The primary objective of these interactions is to provide strategic guidance to the negotiating teams, resolve pending issues, and expedite the conclusion of a balanced and ambitious agreement, the commerce ministry said.

"The visit underscores the intensifying diplomatic and technical engagements between New Delhi and Brussels, signalling a decisive push toward concluding the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA)," it said.

Leaders are expected to carry out detailed deliberations across key areas of the proposed agreement, aiming to narrow divergences and ensure clarity on outstanding matters, it added.

The ministerial engagement follows a week of intensive deliberations in Brussels, building upon the groundwork laid during high-level discussions held earlier this week (6-7 January) between India's Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and Director-General for Trade of the European Commission Sabine Weyand.

India is pushing for zero-duty access for its labour-intensive sectors, such as textiles, leather, apparel, gems and jewellery, and handicrafts, the statement said.

Issues that need ironing out of differences include steel, cars, and the EU's carbon tax on products like steel and cement.

The meetings between Goyal and Sefcovic are also important, as the India-EU Summit is expected on January 27 here.

The top EU leadership will grace the Republic Day parade as the chief guest on January 26.

On December 15, Agrawal stated that negotiations between India and the 27-nation bloc, the EU, have entered the "most difficult" stage, and both sides are engaged to bridge the differences and close the talks soon.

The 16th round of negotiations between the two sides concluded earlier this month (3-9 December) here.

In June 2022, India and the EU bloc resumed negotiations for a comprehensive FTA, an investment protection agreement and a pact on geographical indications after a gap of over nine years. The talks were stalled in 2013 due to differences on the level of opening up markets.

India's bilateral trade in goods with the EU was USD 136.53 billion in 2024-25 (exports worth USD 75.85 billion and imports worth USD 60.68 billion), making it the largest trading partner for goods.

The EU market accounts for about 17 per cent of India's total exports, and the bloc's exports to India constitute 9 per cent of its total overseas shipments.

Besides demanding significant duty cuts in automobiles and medical devices, the EU wants tax reduction in products like wine, spirits, meat, poultry, and a strong intellectual property regime.

Indian goods' exports to the EU, such as ready-made garments, pharmaceuticals, steel, petroleum products, and electrical machinery, can become more competitive if the pact sails through.

The India-EU trade pact negotiations cover 23 policy areas or chapters, including trade in goods, services, investment, trade remedies, rules of origin, customs and trade facilitation, competition, government procurement, dispute settlement, intellectual property rights, geographical indications, and sustainable development.