India-EU FTA opens pathways for Indian manufacturers to compete globally: TVS Motor

Chennai, Jan 28 (PTI) The signing of FTA between India and the EU represents a significant milestone for the Indian industry and such agreements transform business environments, a top official of TVS Motor Company said on Wednesday.

India and the European Union on January 27 sealed a landmark free trade agreement billed as 'mother of all deals' -- with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the top EU leadership unveiling a grand agenda to leverage trade and defence to shore up ties and work towards a rules-based world order.

TVS Motor Company Chairman and Managing Director Sudarshan Venu said, "The India-EU Free Trade Agreement represents a significant milestone for Indian industry, and we thank the Government of India for its strategic vision in deepening economic partnerships." In a statement on Wednesday, he said, "Agreements of this scale do not just reduce tariffs - they transform business environments, strengthen supply-chain resilience and open pathways for innovation-led Indian manufacturers to compete on the global stage." "As a global two-wheeler company, with the TVS and Norton brands, we are focused on identifying and pursuing the opportunities it will create for Indian industry in Europe and beyond," he added. PTI VIJ VIJ ADB