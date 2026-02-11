India-EU FTA will have no bearing on domestic SUV volume: M&M Group CEO & MD Anish Shah

Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) M&M Group CEO & Managing Director Anish Shah on Wednesday said the India-EU FTA will have no bearing on the company's domestic SUV volumes unless the economy is fully opened.

In a post-earnings media briefing he also said the company is witnessing a "positive" momentum in auto and e-commerce while hospitality has had foreign exchange impact.

On the impact of the FTA, he said: "There has been a lot of conversation around how this will impact us. But there are various European models in India today. And take any of those models, I won't name specific ones, that OEM cannot make in EU, pay the shipping cost to send it here, bear the inventory cost for that time period and have it come to India cheaper than what they already have here. So, it doesn't impact us from a comparative standpoint at all." Under the deal, 95 per cent of the shipments will enjoy duty-free access to the 27-nation bloc while luxury cars and wines from the EU will become cheaper.

The FTA, whose negotiations concluded on January 27, will be signed formally in 5-7 months and is likely to come into force in 2026 itself.

Shah said the FTA would have impacted India's auto sector if the economy was completely opened up.

"Where it does impact India is if the economy is completely opened up, there is a possibility that people may use unused capacity in Europe to send vehicles to India, and close plants in India. There are manufacturers who announce closure of plants in Europe. But why would you close a plant in your home country when you can close a plant somewhere else? And which is where I would give the government has a lot of credit.

"I think they balanced it really well. They opened up the economy to be able to get more cars into India, which is a positive," he said.

At the same time, Shah said, they set it up in a manner where European makers do not shut down plants in India. They would keep the plants in India open and look at a bigger market in India as they bring the cars in.

"We want more manufacturers to set up plants in India. That is good for the Indian economy (and) that is good for us as a manufacturer. That creates a bigger ecosystem that makes us more competitive," he said.

The reason China is very competitive today is because of the scale it has.

"We want that scale in India. So we are fully aligned with the government on that. And that is exactly what they have done in setting up an FTA that I think is very carefully worded. And it is a win-win for both parties," he stated. PTI IAS ANU ANU