India-EU trade talks progressing well: Goyal

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said trade talks with the European Union are progressing fast and both sides would be in a position to "substantially conclude" the agreement by the time EU Trade and Agriculture commissioners visit India.

The chief negotiators of the two sides are holding the 13th round of negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement.

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and EU Agriculture Commissioner Christophe Hansen are likely to visit India this week.

The two sides are working very actively to converge on different parts of the agreement, Goyal told reporters here.

Almost 60-65 per cent of the chapters are now completed and finalised, he said.

"By the time my counterparts Maros Sefcovic, the EU Trade Commissioner and EU Agriculture Commissioner Christophe come to India, I think we will be quite set to try and conclude the agreement substantially," he said.