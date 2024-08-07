India evolving as a major manufacturing base for Kobelco: official

Chennai, Aug 7 (PTI) Kobelco Construction Equipment India Pvt Ltd, the subsidiary of Japan-based Kobelco Construction Machinery Co, launched its SK80 Excavator under the Centre's ambitious 'Make in India' campaign.

The eight-tonne category mid-segment excavator, was unveiled by company Managing Director and CEO Takemichi Hirakawa and senior officials at an event here on Wednesday.

Kobelco Construction Equipment India manufactures excavators and cranes at its factory in Sri City in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, located about 110 km from here.

"We have been delivering high-quality excavators to meet the growing demands of the Indian customers for the last 17 years. We have made considerable investments of about Rs 750 million (Rs 75 crore) in the recent past and our latest product SK80 Excavator is a first major step towards indigenisation," Hirakawa said.

"With over 70 per cent indigenisation, the SK80 Excavator exhibits a strong commitment of Kobelco's 'Make in India' initiative. India is evolving as a major manufacturing base for Kobelco to not only meet the domestic demands but also to focus on the ever-growing opportunity for exports" he said in a press release.

The newly launched SK80 Excavator is equipped with several innovative features like superior technology, advanced hydraulic system and fuel efficiency among others. It can be easily adapted to perform a variety of tasks including digging, lifting or grading, the release added. PTI VIJ ANE