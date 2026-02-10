India explores new markets for steel exports

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) India is exploring new markets for steel exports in the Middle East and various Asian nations, an official said.

Several agreements are also expected with Indian companies in the next six months in this regard, the official said.

"...predominantly, our exports were focused on Europe, but we (government is) are trying to diversify exports...," the official told PTI.

Government-to-government level dialogues are taking place with a number of countries in the Middle East and Asia, he said.

Dialogues are underway at various levels and an outcome is expected in six months.

"We are trying to get MoUs with countries, so that we can work on these sectors. For example, for markets, the Middle East is a new area where a lot of infrastructure is coming up," the official said. PTI ABI TRB