India exports high-quality pineapples to UAE

New Delhi, June 13 (PTI) India has exported the first consignment of 8.7 tonne of high-quality pineapples to UAE with a view to promote the country's fruit shipments, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The MD2 variety pineapple, also known as Golden Ripe or Super Sweet, is renowned for its exceptional sweetness and quality. It is produced in the Sindhudurg district of the Konkan region in Maharashtra.

The consignments were facilitated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

"This marks a pivotal moment in India's agricultural export history, showcasing our ability to produce and supply premium quality pineapples to global markets," it said.

The MD2 pineapple was developed by Del Monte in the 1980s through selective breeding. It has since become the gold standard in the pineapple industry, with significant cultivation in countries like Costa Rica, the Philippines, and Thailand. PTI RR DR