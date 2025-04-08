India eyeing mutual recognition of educational degrees with UAE

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said India and the UAE are strengthening educational ties with the establishment of IIT and IIM campuses in Dubai, reflecting a deep partnership that is expected to pave the way for mutual recognition of degrees.

He also said that soon the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) will set up its campus in Dubai.

"IIT has started the campus in Dubai, today we decided and will soon have Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Dubai...all of this reflect deep connect between two nations...and I am sure this will grow our relationship to mutually recognising degrees in UAE and India and will take this to next level," Goyal said at the Dubai-India Business Forum in Mumbai.

Such mutual recognition would allow professionals, such as doctors, from both countries to practice without the need for additional qualifications or courses.

The minister also urged the businesses of both sides to tap into the huge potential that exists in the two nations to further boost trade and investments.

Areas where the two sides can enhance cooperation include nuclear energy, critical minerals, renewable energy, green hydrogen, AI, fintec, and food security.

Three years ago, India and the UAE implemented a free trade agreement.

India and the UAE Tuesday agreed to boost defence ties, including possible co-development of military equipment, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, focusing on cooperation in strategic domains. PTI RR MR MR