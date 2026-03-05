India, Finland discuss boosting cooperation in skill development, workforce mobility

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) India and Finland on Thursday discussed avenues for strengthening cooperation in the areas of skill development, vocational education and workforce mobility at a bilateral meeting between Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary and Finland's Minister of Employment Matias Marttinen here.

The meeting came a day after Finnish President Stubb began a four-day visit to India on Wednesday with an aim to shore up bilateral cooperation across a wide spectrum of areas, including trade, investment and critical technology.

The ministers reflected on the growing convergence between the two countries in building resilient and future-ready talent ecosystems.

"Both ministers discussed opportunities to deepen collaboration between institutions, industry and training systems in order to enhance vocational education and create pathways for skilled workforce mobility," an official statement said.

"India's demographic strength and Finland's technological and vocational excellence create a natural partnership in the domain of skills. Our discussion focused on building practical bridges between training ecosystems, strengthening institutional cooperation and creating pathways for skilled youth to access global opportunities while maintaining high standards of training and mobility," Chaudhary stated.

"Finland values its growing partnership with India in the field of vocational education and workforce development. We deeply appreciate the contribution of highly-skilled Indian professionals who are working across different sectors and strengthening our workforce.

"India's strong skilling ecosystem and its young talent present significant opportunities for further collaboration. By strengthening cooperation between our institutions and industries, we can address workforce challenges while promoting innovation, skills development and sustainable economic growth," Marttinen said.

The discussions recognised the significant complementarities between India's expanding skilling ecosystem and Finland's evolving labour market needs, particularly in sectors such as health-care, construction, green technologies and advanced manufacturing.

The two sides emphasised the importance of structured and mutually beneficial mobility frameworks that enable skilled professionals to access global opportunities while ensuring high standards of training, certification and worker welfare.

"During the interaction, both ministers noted the importance of strengthening partnerships between vocational education and training institutions of the two countries, promoting knowledge exchange and encouraging industry-led skill development initiatives.

"They also deliberated on areas such as capacity building of trainers, integration of language training to support international mobility, and the development of pathways that allow learners to combine vocational training with academic qualifications," the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship stated.

The discussion also highlighted the potential for a closer collaboration between institutions and industry stakeholders in both countries to align skill standards with emerging global requirements. Both sides expressed interest in exploring mechanisms that could facilitate smoother recognition of vocational qualifications and encourage mobility of skilled professionals in sectors facing workforce shortages, it added.

Both ministers agreed to continue engagement through institutional partnerships and ongoing dialogue to identify priority sectors and practical areas of collaboration. PTI RSN HVA