India focused on making telecom ubiquitous, ensuring customer safety on digital highway: Scindia

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) India has proven its mettle from domestic communications manufacturing and 5G rollout to being among the top six nations filing for 6G patents, and is now prioritising telecom customer protection in digital economy, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday.

The Minister was speaking at the launch the Sanchar Mitra Scheme that aims to strengthen the connect between the telecom sector and citizens.

While unveiling ‘Innovate to Transform’ as the theme for the 9th Edition of the India Mobile Congress 2025 scheduled in October 2025, the Minister said India is positioning itself as a hub for designing, solving and scaling.

When asked about the timelines for satellite communication services becoming operational in India, Scindia indicated that it is for individual companies to define their own path, once the licences are given and allocation of spectrum takes place as per rules.

The government's role is to provide licences once the companies meet all necessary conditions, which two companies have already fulfilled, while a third company is close to doing so, he said.

"Our job is to be able to provide the licence if they have fulfilled all the conditions which two companies had, we are close to third company doing so, and then the rules for the spectrum allocation, which now TRAI has come out with...basis both of these, when the spectrum will be administratively assigned, then it depends on the individual companies to define their own path. We can't define that for them," Scindia, who is Minister for Communications, told reporters on the sidelines.

Earlier while addressing the event, Scindia said that India has always shaped the future, rather than waiting for it to arrive. The Minister cited prominent centres of learning in India including Nalanda that shaped global curriculum and pedagogy, and also outlined India's progress in space technologies.

The transformation that India is going through is systemic, structural, and indigenous, he said.

"We marched with the world on 5G, we will lead the world in 6G. We are among the top six countries today that are filing for 6G patents...And I am confident that when the World Radio Communications Conference is held in 2027...when they decide which waves will go in for 6G...it is from now till then. There are entrepreneurs, companies, innovators across the board, must aspire to ensure that India leads that technology wave in the days to come," Scindia said.

The country is not only making indigenous telecom products, and ensuring services are ubiquitous, it is also prioritising the safety of customers, he said.

"Our private sector companies coming out with their Kavach to protect our customers from online fraud, from spam. DOT's Sanchar Sathi portal, which acts like a shield, which by itself, has disconnected almost close to 3.4 crore fake mobile connections...

"Our job is to be a provider of services, but our job is also to protect every citizen as we transcend from the physical highway of roads to the informational and telecommunications digital highway, which today has become all-pervasive across the length and breadth of our country," he said launching the Sanchar Mitra Scheme.

The scheme aims to empower a wider youth network to act as digital ambassadors, further strengthening the connection between the telecom ecosystem and the citizens. In addition to public awareness efforts, the scheme will also provide student volunteers exposure to emerging telecom technologies and DoT initiatives, fostering job readiness and research interest in the sector.

"This is a whole of our ecosystem approach. And this is a whole of nation approach to safeguarding the digital security, of every single one of us," he said.

India Mobile Congress 2025, is scheduled to be held from 8-11 October 2025 at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi.

Organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), IMC 2025 is expected to attract over 1.5 lakh visitors from 150 plus countries, feature over 400 exhibitors and partners and more than 7,000 global delegates.

The flagship startup program, ASPIRE, introduced in 2023, will feature over 500 startups and connect them with more than 300 investors, incubators accelerators and VCs for mentorship, live pitching sessions and networking. IMC, Asia’s largest digital technology forum will also witness 800 plus speakers participating in over 100 conference sessions, according to a release. PTI MBI MR