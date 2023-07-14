India-France defence cooperation strong pillar of ties: PM Modi

Paris, Jul 14 (PTI) Describing India-France defence cooperation as a strong pillar of the ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday indicated the possibility of the two sides jointly manufacturing key military platforms for friendly third countries as well.

Modi made the comments at a joint media event with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace ahead of their wide-ranging talks.

The prime minister said the co-production and co-development of new technologies by the two countries will be discussed at the talks.

Modi also mentioned plans by French companies for developing helicopter engines, production of spare parts and setting up of MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) facilities in India.

The defence ministry on Thursday approved proposals to purchase 26 Naval variants of Rafale jets from France and procure three French-designed Scorpene class submarines.

"Defence cooperation has been a strong pillar of our close relationship. It is a symbol of deep mutual trust between the two countries. France is an important partner in 'Make in India' and Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative," he said.

"Today we will discuss about co-production and co-production related to new technologies," he said.

Modi said both sides can produce military platforms for friendly third countries as well.

"There is scope for expanding cooperation among the defence space agencies. We are moving forward towards setting up of MRO facilities, production of spare parts and development of helicopter engines by French companies in India. We will focus on strengthening our cooperation on this," he said.

In July last year, French defence major Safran Group announced the setting up of a production facility in Hyderabad to produce parts and components for advanced aircraft engines with an investment of Euro 36 million.

The prime minister also said that India and France have a special responsibility to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, a region which is witnessing China's aggressive posturing.

"As resident powers of the Indo-Pacific, India and France have special responsibility for peace and stability in the region," he said.

Modi arrived here on Thursday on a two-day official visit.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister graced the Bastille Day parade, which is part of the French National Day celebrations, as the Guest of Honour. PTI MPB AKJ AKJ AKJ