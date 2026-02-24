India fuels Marriott's South Asia growth year with 99 hotel deals

Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) Marriott International on Tuesday reported a record expansion year in South Asia for 2025, signing 102 hotel deals, adding more than 12,000 rooms, with India driving the bulk of growth by accounting for 99 of the agreements.

The global hospitality company delivered double-digit RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room) growth in the region alongside its highest-ever annual deal signings in South Asia, reinforcing the region's importance within Marriott's global growth strategy, with India at the region's core, Marriott International said in a statement.

RevPAR for the South Asia comparable portfolio increased 10 per cent year-over-year, driven by ADR (Average Daily Rate) growth, that reflected sustained pricing power, premium demand trends, and strengthening brand preference across segments, it added.

Deals signed rose 143 per cent year over year, and rooms signed increased 76 per cent, marking the company's strongest development year in the region.

Marriott Internationalâs President for Asia Pacific excluding China, Rajeev Menon said, India is poised to become the company's third-largest market globally within the next three to five years, driven by the countryâs strong and sustained growth in travel and hospitality demand.

India and South Asia are entering a structurally different phase of growth. What we are witnessing is not cyclical uplift, it is long-term demand transformation. Rising domestic consumption, rapid infrastructure build-out and increasing owner confidence are reshaping the hospitality landscape.

The South Asia region's record signings in 2025 signal deep conviction in Marriott's brands, our Marriott Bonvoy platform, and our ability to scale with purpose across every segment of the market, he added.

At the close of 2025, Marriott has 219 open properties across South Asia with over 36,000 rooms, of which 204 properties are in India.

Major metros such as Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune continued to anchor base performance.

At the same time, expansion momentum accelerated across secondary business hubs including Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Kochi, Trivandrum, Indore, Dehradun, and Surat.

Leisure and mixed-demand destinations such as Goa, Jaipur, Udaipur, Rishikesh and Shimla recorded faster lifts, underscoring evolving travel patterns.

Marriott's development activity in South Asia remains strong, with a pipeline of 157 properties and more than 27,000 rooms across the region.

The signings reflected a well-balanced brand mix, with 13 per cent of rooms in the luxury portfolio, 31 per cent in the premium segment, and the remaining 55 per cent across select-service and midscale brands, underscoring broad-based demand across.

Looking ahead, Marriott's growth momentum across South Asia is set to be further strengthened in 2026 with plans to open over 50 hotels within the year.