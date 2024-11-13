India Game Developer conference kicks off in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 13 (PTI) India Game Developer Conference (IGDC), a three-day initiative of Game Developer Association of India, began here on Wednesday with over 100 global and local gaming developers and publishers showcasing their immersive and interactive entertainment.

According to a press release from the organisers, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting emphasised that the video gaming industry is essentially led by content and creativity and the ministry would work with the Game Developer Association of India to create high-quality talent at scale in the country aiming at dominating the global gaming space.

Jaju said skill development in the Video Gaming Sector will get a massive uplift by the formation of Indian Institute of Creative Technology that the Centre is planning.

"As an apex body representing video game developers, video gaming studios, and other stakeholders from the video gaming industry, GDAI seeks to provide a cohesive platform for industry growth, policy advocacy, and strategic collaborations with various ministries to position India as a global leader in the gaming sector," the release quoted Sridhar Muppidi, Chairperson, GDAI as saying.

The event witnessed over 6,000 attendees on the first day, the release said. PTI GDK ADB KH